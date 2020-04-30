Political scenario across country changes every passing day: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader and speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the political scenario of the country is changing with every passing day.

PML-N Senior Vice President Intikhab Khan Chamkani called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday.



During the meeting, Intikhab Khan Chamkani inquired about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and the current political situation in the country was discussed in detail.

Senators Kamil Ali Agha and Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed Ranjha were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz said that giving priority to the public interest and playing a role in resolving fundamental issues is part of our manifesto. At this time, there is a need to take immediate action and provide relief in the public interest.

He said that with the grace of God , the PTI will be able to win the seat, we have always given priority to the public if given the chance we will work for the welfare of the public.