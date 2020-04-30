Govt prepares to thwart opposition's no-confidence move

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - On the issue of no-confidence motion, the government became active in thwarting the opposition s move.

According to sources, the government s mission to appease allies and angry members has begun and it has been decided to increase contacts with allies and angry members.

The senior party members mentioned that as per the objective of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the government is against the families who looted national money. Its doors are always open for all political parties.

While addressing a question about Jahangir Tareen, the party member said that he is still the party of PTI.