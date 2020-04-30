Avenfield reference: IHC grants time to new prosecutor for case preparation

New prosecutor Azhar Siddiqui requested the court to grant him 8-week time for case preparation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has conducted hearing on pleas of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and others against their sentences in Avenfield reference.



During the proceedings, new prosecutor Azhar Siddiqui requested the court to grant him 8-week time for preparation of the case. I will try my best to prepare myself for the case within four weeks, he said.



Subsequently, the court has granted four-week time to the new prosecutor and adjourned the hearing.

Trial History

An accountability court on July 06, 2018 had sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar for 10, 7 and 1 year in jail respectively, in Avenfield properties reference case filed by the NAB.

NAB’s prosecutor had argued law turns onus of proof on accused after ownership of flats [by Sharifs] has been established.

He said, “The agreement of money transfer turned out to be fake. Likewise, the deed declaring Maryam Nawaz trustee was also proved fake. She possesses assets beyond her declared source of income.”

NAB prosecutor further added Sharifs had not registered ‘Calibri font’ trust deed in UK. He said, “Maryam Nawaz crafted this trust deed and declared his brother beneficial owner.”

Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar, who were candidates for the general elections 2018, were also disqualified from contesting elections for 10 years each.

The sentence and a fine of 8 million pounds, or $10.6 million, came almost a year after Supreme Court removed Sharif from office and less than five months after the court barred him from holding office for life.