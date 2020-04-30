FIA Lahore arrests former chairman of Abandoned Waqf Property

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore has arrested Asif Akhtar Hashmi, former chairman of Abandoned Waqf Property.

According to details, the arrested Asif Akhtar Hashmi had a case of embezzlement of government land while more than 5 cases are pending against him.

Asif Akhtar Hashmi is accused of embezzling 135 million worth of land in Gujarat City in 2012, using his powers and leasing land.

The FIA has 12 different cases against the former chairman of the derelict Waqf property, including five FIRs.