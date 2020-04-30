ECP decides to hold first phase of LG elections in Punjab on May 29

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to hold first phase of local bodies’ elections in Punjab after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A meeting of the ECP was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

It was decided in the meeting that the first phase of local body elections in Punjab will be held on May 29, 2022.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, in the first phase, elections will be held in Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.