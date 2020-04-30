FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig over criticism of govt

FIA has claimed that Mohsin Baig resisted the arrest and opened fire on the agency's team.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Wing has arrested journalist Mohsin Baig over criticism of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to details, the journalist was arrested from his residence in the federal capital. Son of Mohsin Baig has also confirmed the arrest .

On the other hand, FIA has claimed that Mohsin Baig resisted the arrest and opened fire on the team injuring one personnel of FIA.

Meanwhile, the court has appointed a bailiff after Mohsin Baig’s counsel approached an Islamabad court against his arrest. The bailiff has been directed to submit a report regarding the arrest today.