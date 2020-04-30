FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig over criticism of govt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Wing has arrested journalist Mohsin Baig over criticism of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
According to details, the journalist was arrested from his residence in the federal capital. Son of Mohsin Baig has also confirmed the arrest .
On the other hand, FIA has claimed that Mohsin Baig resisted the arrest and opened fire on the team injuring one personnel of FIA.
Meanwhile, the court has appointed a bailiff after Mohsin Baig’s counsel approached an Islamabad court against his arrest. The bailiff has been directed to submit a report regarding the arrest today.