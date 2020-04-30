Hamza said increase of Rs12/liter in the petroleum prices is nothing but 'economic murder' of people

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that such a drastic increase of Rs12/liter in the petroleum prices is nothing but “economic murder” of the people.

While talking to the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that petroleum prices have reached a record high of 159 rupees and government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is responsible for this.

Hamza Shahbaz said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan loots the people of our country by hiking petroleum prices after every 15 days. On what agenda are the people of Pakistan being buried under these price hikes, asked the opposition leader.

The PML-N leader further stated that this government has mortgaged the economy of our country to foreign institutions, causing the people to bear the burden.