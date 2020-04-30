Pakistan reports 2,465 COVID-19 cases as positivity rate dips below 5pc

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 49 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,491,423. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,877 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,465 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,390 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,000 in Sindh 6,153 in KP, 1,001 in Islamabad, 773 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 560,670 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 496,724 in Punjab 212,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,388 in Islamabad, 42,180 in Azad Kashmir 35,133 in Balochistan and 11,250 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 25,896,758 coronavirus tests and 49,553 in the last 24 hours. 1,388,517 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,534 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 4.97 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 120,645,745 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1,495,237 in last 24 hours. 93,542,689 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 977,564 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 203,227,145 with 2,339,218 in the last 24 hours.