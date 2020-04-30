PML-Q convenes parliamentary leaders meeting today

Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi will preside over the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has convened the parliamentary leaders meeting in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to hold consultations on the current political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi will preside over the meeting to chalk out party’s future strategy.

The meeting will be attended by Federal Minister for Housing and secretary general of PML-Q Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, MNA Salik Hussain, MNA Hussain Elahi, PML-Q senators, members of National Assembly, Punjab Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

