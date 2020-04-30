PPP announces schedule for Feb 27 long march

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Tuesday announced schedule for the February 27 long march.

According to the schedule, the long march will start from Mazar-e-Quaid February 27 and will stay in Sukkur for the first night. The convoy will be hosted by Khursheed Shah, PPP leader and Member National Assembly. A rally will also be held in Sukkur to which Bilawal Bhutto will address.

The long march’s next stop would be Rahim Yar Khan on February 28, while the anti-government march will reach Multan on March 1 where former prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani will host the convoy.

On March 2, the PPP march will reach Chichawatni Tehsil of Sahiwal where it is planned to gather 100,000 people. On March 3, the long march will reach Lahore where several rallies will be held. The convoys will then make a stop in Wazirabad on March 4.

The PPP’s long march will reach Islamabad on March 6.