COAS calls on PM Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a meeting with the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday.

According to the details shared by Prime Minister House, the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Adding that, “Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army were discussed during the meeting.”

Earlier, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Both discussed the national security and regional situation during the meeting.

The COAS briefed the President about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against the terrorist elements. He reiterated the resolve that the Armed Forces were committed to eliminate militants and miscreants from the country.

Talking to the COAS, the President paid rich tribute to the security forces who laid down their lives in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stated that the nation was proud of the sacrifices of its Armed Forces who had always defended the national frontiers against all odds.

