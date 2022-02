CHAMAN (Dunya News ) – Security forces on Sunday killed two terrorists in a security operation which took place in the locality of district Chaman, a town of Balochistan province.

According to sources, arms and ammunition were recovered during the security forces operation against the terrorists.

Four suicide jackets and three kilograms of explosives, three Prima cards, 10 IEDs and a hand grenade were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists.