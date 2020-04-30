Pakistan reports 3,206 coronavirus cases, 41 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 41 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,483,798. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,772 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,206 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,355 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,978 in Sindh 6,113 in KP, 998 in Islamabad, 768 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 557,931 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 494,971 in Punjab 209,758 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,037 in Islamabad, 41,862 in Azad Kashmir 35,056 in Balochistan and 11,183 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 25,751,321 coronavirus tests and 55,304 in the last 24 hours. 1,375,628 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,623 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 5.79 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 115,238,268 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1,330,298 in last 24 hours. 89,853,639 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 950,726 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 194,492,475 with 2,244,371 in the last 24 hours.