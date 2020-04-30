Breaking nexus of terrorists imperative for defeating terrorism: COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Panjgur, Balochistan today (Saturday).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief spent complete day with troops who repulsed terrorists attack on Security Forces camp in Panjgur on February 2.

On arrival at Panjgur, the COAS was given detailed update by local commander on security situation in the area and response mechanism to effectively check emerging threats.

While speaking with troops, Gen Bajwa appreciated professionalism and effective response by ground troops against recent terrorist activities.

He also emphasised on maintaining high standard of Operational readiness to fail hostile efforts to destabilise Balochistan and ensure safety and security of local population and paid tribute to martyred for supreme sacrifice in line of duty for defence of the motherland.

Interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur, Gen Bajwa appreciated them for their support to LEAs in fighting menace of terrorism.

“Breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers / support base is imperative for defeating terrorism,” the COAS reiterated and assured local elders of Army’s all out support for creating environment for prosperity and development of the area particularly ensuringtimely completion of ongoing socio economic projects.

He said that terrorists won’t be allowed to reverse the hard earned gains irrespective of the challenges.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.