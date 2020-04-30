Govt has completely failed on foreign front: Fazlur Rehman

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that the government has completely failed on the foreign front, even Modi does not take phone calls of Imran Khan and Chinese leadership spoke to the prime minister via video link.

Addressing a ceremony at Jamia Madina in Lahore on Saturday, he said that PM Imran Khan gave certificates to some ministers which means their game is over, adding “We have hinted at our upcoming game.”

The PM himself said that economic growth has been recognized by the world and asked why he didn’t gave certificate to the minister of finance.

Fazlur Rehman said that the rulers have appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s performance but even he wasn’t given certificate and if the country’s defense is in safe hands, then why wasn’t Pervez Khattak presented certificate.

Earlier today, Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss political situation of the country.

During the telephonic conversation, Fazlur Rehman inquired after health of co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP is with other opposition parties on the issue of no-confidence motion against the incumbent government while PDM head said that all government allies will soon be contacted to get their support for the motion.

A day earlier, PDM in a meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to bring no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to media along with opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will contact allies of the government to table no-trust motion and teams have also been formed to contact coalition partners, while homework to bring the motion has been completed.