LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday telephoned former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss political situation of the country.

During the telephonic conversation, Fazlur Rehman inquired after health of co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP is with other opposition parties on the issue of no-confidence motion against the incumbent government while PDM head said that all government allies will soon be contacted to get their support for the motion.

A day earlier, PDM in a meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to bring no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to media along with opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will contact allies of the government to table no-trust motion and teams have also been formed to contact coalition partners, while homework to bring the motion has been completed.