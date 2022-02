ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan on Friday invited British Prince Charles to visit Pakistan.

As per details, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari met the Britain’s Prince Charles and conveyed the PM’s message to him.

It merits mention here that the PTI leader met the Prince when preparations for celebrating Pakistan and United Kingdom’s 75 years of diplomatic relations are underway.