We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure: COAS

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Karachi on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS attended the Colonel Commandant Ceremony at Ordnance Centre, Malir. He installed Major General Syed Shahab Shahid as Colonel Commandant of Ordnance Corps.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the Corps for their role in war and peace, especially during war against terrorism. A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from Ordnance corps attended the ceremony.

The Army Chief visited PAF Air War College Institute at Karachi.

Addressing the participants of 35th Air War Course, he appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements. Gen Bajwa urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

“Superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts,” he said and reiterated that we must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary.

The COAS also visited Fauji Foundation (FF) setups at Karachi where he was given a detailed briefing on ongoing and future projects of FF.

He said appreciated the performance and commitment of FF towards provision of quality services and contributing immensely to the national exchequer.

Earlier on arrival at Karachi. COAS was accompanied by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Commander Karachi Corps.