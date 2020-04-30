Punjab Local Body Polls: First phase of delimitation completed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Election Commission has completed the first phase of delimitation in Punjab Local Body Polls on Thursday.

Initially 502 Neighborhood Councils were formed in Lahore. Constituencies have been set up in the District Election Commissioner s Office for the convenience of the people.

Voters can file objections to the delimitation from February 11 to February 25, while the Election Commission will release the final list on March 22.

According to the spokesperson of Election Commission, 28 Neighborhoods in Lahore Cantt Tehsil, 183 Neighborhoods for City Division, 135 Neighborhoods have been set up in Model Town, 42 in Raiwind and 114 in Shalimar.