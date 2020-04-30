Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they have declared war against PTI government

MULTAN (Dunya News) –Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they have declared war against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and now rulers will be held accountable.

While addressing a workers convention, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP will fight this war against the selected and incompetent government standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman said that their party raised their voice and staged protests when there was a petrol and gas shortage and the tractor march was also staged against the urea shortage. We feel the farmer’s pain as the government is economically murdering them.

He while warning of agricultural crisis said that issues being faced by farmers are actually food security concern of every citizen of the country.

Bilawal further said that PPP is a party of masses and how can it wait more when public is being crushed by the inflation. We will reach Islamabad to hold the prime minister accountable and expose the incompetency of the government.

He further said that Imran Khan used to call them thieves and challenged the government to arrest them if it can. Everyone who was falsely accused has been acquitted, he added.