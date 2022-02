Prime Minister Imran Khan will not sit with the corrupt leaders: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said the corrupt leaders will have to face accountability and return the plundered amount.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said both the PML (N) and the PPP have got together to save the looted amount.

He, however, said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not sit with the corrupt leaders, and the process of accountability will continue.