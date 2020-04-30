My party's manifesto is the rule of law and the establishment of a welfare state: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that our manifesto is to establish rule of law and welfare state in the country and his decision to enter politics was to save the country from corrupt rulers as corruption makes the country poor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an interview with Eric Li, Director of the Advisory Committee of Fudan University, said that the country which does not bring the powerful to justice will become failed state. My party’s manifesto is the rule of law and the establishment of a welfare state, he reiterated.

Talking about Afghanistan crisis, Imran Khan said that Americans have not read the history of Afghanistan because people who are familiar with the history of Afghans would not have done what America did.

The premier added that America’s intentions in Afghanistan were not clear as their mission should have ended after Osama bin Laden was killed. If the objectives are not clear then they are destined to fail.

Imran Khan said he opposed a military solution of Afghanistan from day one as Afghans have never accepted foreign rulers.

Talking about CPEC, the prime minister said that Pakistan sees China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar project as a great opportunity for its geo-economics.

Imran Khan said both Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in difficult times and this all-weather relationship has transformed into a people to people friendship.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said Kashmir is a disputed territory between Pakistan and India. He said India unfortunately is denying the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people guaranteed by the UN Security Council resolutions.

Alluding to the marginalization of minorities including Muslims in India, the Prime Minister said this is the tragedy that has happened with India under the current regime. He said better sense should prevail in India otherwise it is only going to damage itself.

When asked about China-the US relations, the Prime Minister said the world does want another cold war. He said Pakistan my replicate the role it played in 1970 when it brought China and the US together.