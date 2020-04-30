Even if opposition unites, it cannot compete with PM Khan: CM Buzdar

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition does not have the courage to hold long march.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday has said that even if the opposition is united, it cannot compete with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and every effort of the opposition parties has failed.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his statement said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they are standing firm against the looters of the country’s wealth.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition does not have the courage to hold long march, resign or table no-confidence motion. These people only want to keep themselves alive in the media, he added.

The chief minister said that people know that the opposition has no public welfare agenda. The nation stands and will continue to support Prime Minister Imran Khan.