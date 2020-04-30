Lahore, Rawalpindi Cantt Board by-election: PML-N defeated PTI

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In the Lahore and Rawalpindi Cantt Board by-elections, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, in the by-election of Walton Cantonment Board Ward No. 7 in Lahore, the capital of Punjab, PML-N candidate Naeem Butt won with 5187 votes while Independent candidate Arshad Ali came second with 2531 votes.

PTI candidate Muhammad Al Hassan came third with 2501 votes. The PML-N has already won seven out of ten seats in the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board elections. Tehreek-e-Labeek Pakistan (TLP) candidate Amir Rauf got 880 votes while Asghar Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami got 695 votes.