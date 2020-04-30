US vows to work with Pakistan to eliminate banned TTP

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – The US military has vowed to work with Pakistan to eliminate the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Army Lt. Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla told the Senate Armed Services Committee that if confirmed as the next commanding general of US Central Command, that the US wants to work with Pakistan to eliminate the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He said that the list of common interests of both countries includes the elimination of "all terrorist organizations" and the establishment of a stable government in Afghanistan.

“The humanitarian crisis inside of Afghanistan threatens the migrants to push into Pakistan,” he said, alluding to waves of refugees who already have begun to leave Afghanistan.

The general said that he wants to continue working with Pakistan to the extent possible. Islamabad has had an uneven and at times adversarial relationship with the United States over how to handle militant groups in the region, but Kurilla said shared interests remain.