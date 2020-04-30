ECP issues schedule for second phase of KP LG polls

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued the schedule for second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Local Government (LG) polls.

The Supreme Court suspended the order of the Peshawar High Court to postpone the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after which the Election Commission released the schedule.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the districts of South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Karam, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla and Dir to be included in the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Election schedule has been issued for Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower and Chitral Upper according to which public notice will be issued tomorrow.

According to a statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on its social networking site Twitter, polling for the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local body elections will be held on March 31. Candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers from February 14 to February 18.