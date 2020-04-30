MQM delegation, Shehbaz Sharif discuss in-house change

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday met Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and discussed overall political situation and in-house change.

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) visited Model Town to meet the PML-N president. Shehbaz Sharif received senior deputy convener of MQM Aamir Khan and party leader Wasim Akhtar on his arrival. Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Shah Mohammad Shah, Miftah Ismail, Maryam Aurangzeb, Malik Mohammad Khan along with the party president received the MQM leaders.

Talking to media after the meeting, the opposition leader said that economic, financial and political situation was discussed. The situation in Sindh was also discussed in detail.

He also questioned about Rs1100 billion package for Karachi announced by Imran Khan, adding that the prime minister wants to push the opposition against the wall.

Shehbaz Sharif went on to say that he told the MQM delegation that the country has been destroyed by Imran Niazi.

He said, “Poor people of the country have been living on the edge and parents were unable to pay school fee of their children, adding that peace of Karachi was restored during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and it was a major achievement of the PML-N govt.

“Under the leadership of PML-N, huge funds were given for water projects in Karachi,” he added.