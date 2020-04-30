MQM-P delegation will meet Chaudhry brothers, Shahbaz Sharif today

MQM-P delegation is set to meet PML-Q leadership and Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore today.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation is set to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

As per details, the MQM delegation, comprising of Amir Khan and Waseem Akhtar will meet Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and inquire after his health. Moreover, both the government allies will review the current political condition of the country.

The MQM-P delegation will also meet opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence in Lahore today.

Sources disclosed that the working relationship between Muttahida and PML-N will be discussed in the meeting.

