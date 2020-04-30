COVID-19 claims two lives, infects 32 others in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 370 in the province, Dunya News reported.

At least 32 more persons were tested positive for the deadly disease in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients infected by the COVID-19 to 34,851 in the province.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,378,415 people were screened for the virus till February 7 (Monday) out of which 32 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 443 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,038 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 370 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded at 9.20 percent in the province.

