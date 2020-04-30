PML-N CEC decides not to give PM more time

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Centeral Executive Committee of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) decided on Monday that Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan will not be given more time to sustain office.



In the central executive meeting of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) all decisions against the government were transferred to former premier of Pakistan and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting of PML-N Central Executive Committee was chaired by party leader Nawaz Sharif from London and party president Shehbaz Sharif from Lahore. The virtual meeting was attended by senior PML-N leadership, central officials and provincial party presidents.

During the meeting, the participants expressed confidence in Nawaz Sharif s leadership and gave him the authority to make all constitutional political decisions against the incumbent government.

The PML-N Central Executive Committee has given a mandate to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to liaise with all political parties. Giving a mandate to Shehbaz Sharif during the meeting, it was decided that the people are against the anti-people government. Contact all parties for political and democratic initiatives.

In a statement on social networking site Twitter after the meeting, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wrote that there is a consensus in the party keeping in view the plight of the people and incompetence of the government and its failure in every field.

She further wrote that with every passing day day, the PTI government is increasing the hardships of the people.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that all the members of PML-N at the CEC meeting expressed full and unconditional confidence in Nawaz Sharif and the party would support all the decisions taken by him.

Shehbaz Sharif summons PML-N s CEC meeting

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has summoned meeting of his party’s central executive committee, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, CEC meeting of the PML-N will he held through video link which will be attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Humza Shahbaz and party s CEC members.

Sources said that the CEC members would be taken into confidence regarding Shahbaz Sharif s meeting with Pakistan People s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore on Saturday (February 5).

The CEC members would be taken into confidence regarding in house change and launching of anti-government movement.