PTI govt should be worried over its own acts: Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif said that the country is facing severe level of corruption and deteriorating economy

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be worried over its own acts.



The PML-N leader said that the country is facing severe level of corruption and deteriorating economy. All the records of inflation have been broken and the condition of poverty-stricken masses is worsening day-by-day, he added.



Shehbaz Sharif said that the report of Transparency International showed increase in corruption. We are trying to send PTI government packing, he told.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz said that the PTI government has mortgaged State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to meet the ‘shameful conditions’ of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While talking to media, the PML-N leader said fake lies of PTI ministers have been exposed and that a liar is running the system of the state. The prime minister was silent on the incident of Pulwama attack, he went on to say.

Hamza Shahbaz said that PTI leaders prioritize their personal interests over country s affairs.