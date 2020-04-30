Potent to snatch, still asking for rights: Bilawal

NASEERABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that they are capable enough to snatch but they are still asking for their rights.

Bilawal, while addressing a public rally, said that they are not begging anyone but demanding their rights as according to the 1973 constitution, every citizen and province have its own rights.

PPP Chairman said that they will not allow the incumbent government to rob Balochistan and its people of their rights. We play our part and foil every conspiracy in this regard, he added.

Balochistan is facing water crisis, Bilawal said while adding that only PPP did tangible work for improvement of irrigation system in the country. The first thing, if PPP comes to power, will be to address water issues, he assured.

While criticizing incumbent government, Bilawal said that Imran Khan stole votes of the people and expressed hope that people of Balochistan will support and join PPP in anti-government march on February 27.