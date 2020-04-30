Security forces ready to give befitting response to any terrorist activity: Sh Rashid

He paid tribute to security forces for killing 20 terrorists in 72 hours.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says our security forces are ready to give befitting response to any terrorist activity in the country.

Addressing media in Islamabad on Sunday, he paid tribute to security forces for killing 20 terrorists in 72 hours.

Regretting over opposition s attitude, the minister said it is fortunate that they were talking about chaos in the country even on 5th February.

He said the current opposition is not in a position to bring no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said in recent meeting of the opposition parties, major character of PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman was ignored and now their efforts are just aimed at staying alive in news.

The minister said we are in talk with different countries to bring back Pakistani prisoners who have been arrested in minor cases.