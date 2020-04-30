PPP, PML-N agree to use all options to overthrow govt

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) have agreed to use all options to overthrow government.

Talking to media after meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif said that the present government has failed to take the Kashmir cause forward, no progress has been made even in the OIC meeting. He said the heart of Kashmiri elders, brothers and sisters beat towards Pakistan and we assure them that the children of Pakistan will stand by them till they get the right of self-determination. “We will provide them all kinds of political and social support more than before.”

He said that terrorism has re-emerged, adding that the soldiers sacrificed their lives to eliminate terrorists. He said Zarb-e-Momin started during the PPP era, while Operations of Zarb-e-Azb and Raad-ul-Fasaad were started during Nawaz Sharif s tenure but it is unfortunate that during PTI during its three-year rule couldn’t implement National Action Plan.

“Like every sector, the present government has failed in terms of terrorism,” the PML-N president said.