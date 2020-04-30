Many people in the govt are in touch with us: Asif Ali Zardari

Many people in the govt are in touch with us

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman has said that many people in the government are in contact with us.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari for lunch. Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari reached Model Town, the residence of the opposition leader, where they were received by Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present in the meeting while Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari were accompanied by Hassan Murtaza and Rukhsana Bangash.

Delegations from both the parties discussed important issues related to integration of protest long march and anti-government strategy. They also discussed other matters pertaining to long march. PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N leader Saad Rafique and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Asif Zardari said that the situation in Pakistan is deteriorating day by day and inflation has made the lives of poor people difficult.

The PPP co-chairman said that the people have become fed up with the government, adding that Imran Khan s government is only about false claims.

The former president went on to say that the government did experiment on people but failed everywhere, adding that many people in this government are in touch with us.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N president said that the narrative of corruption and accountability was a nefarious plan to hollow out the roots of Pakistan.