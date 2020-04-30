PM advocates Kashmiris case at world fora as their ambassador: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had advocated the cause of Kashmiris at all the international forums as an ambassador of Kashmir.

The minister, in a tweet on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, said the Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination as promised in the United Nations resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, presented the case of Kashmir in the best possible manner at every international forum.

It was the first time that the extremist ideology of Naredra Modi and V Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had been exposed before the world, Farrukh added.