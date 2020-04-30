FM writes letter to UNSC president about deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to President of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General, apprising them about the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.



In his letter, the foreign minister underscored that all illegal and unilateral measures imposed by India in IIOJK on 5th August, 2019 including attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, constitute flagrant violations of international law including the UN charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions as well as the 4th Geneva Convention.



The FM’s letter also reaffirmed that Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India.



He, however, said a just settlement of Kashmir dispute is essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.