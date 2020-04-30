Man who tried saving Sri Lankan citizen awarded one-night stay in PM house

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister of Pakistan (PM) Imran Khan announced to award man who tried saving Sri Lankan citizen one-night stay in PM house.



According to details, PM Imran Khan had announced to award Malik Adnan with Pakistan Civil Award Tamgha-i-Shujaat which he is supposed to receive tomoroow (Tuesday). Meanwhile adding to the reward and acknowledgment PM announced to award him with one-night stay in PM house. Malik Adnan on carrying out a prestigious act towards trying to save one human life was awarded a stay in PM Imran Khan s house.

It is pertinent to mention here that the award has been announced to appreciate the heroic sentiments and actions of Malik Adnan for putting in efforts to save life of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot lynching incident.