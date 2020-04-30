PM Imran Khan meets COAS, military leadership in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minster (PM) Pakistan Imran Khan meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and military leadership in Islamabad.

According to details, the issue related to Afghanistan situation was discussed in detail. The meeting was attended by COAS along with Minister for Interior Pakistan Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and other leaderships of security agencies across Pakistan.

Moreover, the current situation of Afghanistan was discussed in the meeting. The provision of aid from Pakistani side was also reviewed. The situation of land and air routes to ensure safe travelling of Afghan people was also pondered over.

The formulation of mutual strategic foreign policies between Pakistan and Afghanistan was discussed. Sheikh Rashid also highlighted the Pak-Afghan border situation in meeting.



