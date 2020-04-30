PML-N is running in elections all alone: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on political communication said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) is running all alone in elections today.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, he said PML-N is running the race of by-elections all alone and blowing trumpet of its own. The SAPM on political communication mentioned that the voters’ turn-out identified people’s lack of interest. He added that when there is no candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), people did not show up any interest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema could not participate in the NA-133 by-elections whereas the competition between candidates of PML-N and PPP is ongoing as the process of counting election is under way.

