ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that Sialkot tragedy is not a political issue but a matter of society and the use of force is the sole prerogative of the state and the use of force cannot be tolerated.

Speaking exclusively in Dunya News program “Ikhtalafi Note”, he said that modern Islamic state does not mean any religious party but the parliament will make decision.

The minister said that the parliament has not been able to play its role in this regard so far and the effects of the long war in Afghanistan also came to Pakistan.

Fawad Ch went on to say that the real problem is those who are poisoning the society, adding that this is not an issue of a party but the real issue is society and if action is taken against them then it will be a matter of freedom of speech.

The minister said that the Interior Ministry should be asked what steps it has taken.