LAHORE (Dunya News) – Leader of opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the entire nation is ashamed of the Sialkot incident.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he strongly condemned the Sialkot incident and hoped that the accused would be arrested as soon as possible.

Referring to the EVM, he said that when Imran Khan was standing on the container, we also passed reforms in the assembly but at that time the opposition was taken on board.

To a question regarding the long march and protests of the opposition, the opposition leader said that the meeting of the opposition would be held on the December 6 in which the decision of the long march would be taken.

With regard to the economy, he said that the biggest examples of economic devastation are the Ottoman Empire and the Soviet Union, adding that the situation in Pakistan is also very bad and it has become difficult for an ordinary citizen to live here.

He stated that the incumbent government made wrong economic decisions and led the country to the economic crisis.

“Inflation and unemployment were touching the sky and the local Currency lost its value,” said Shehbaz Sharif, pointing out several challenges in the way of Pakistan. He said he also took up the same matter in the parliament but the government did not take any step despite his hue and cry.

He stated that the country’s debt and liabilities also went up.

“The entire nation is now suffering due to the IMF conditions,” he said. Giving example of India, Shehbaz Sharif said that it took bailout package from IMF in 1991 but Pakistan was continuously relying upon the Fund for last three decades.

He also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he had made tall claims to get rid of IMF and to return Rs10,000 billion to the lenders but what happened to his claims.

“The Dollar is now at Rs179 as compared to 2018 when they were at Rs122,” said Shehbaz Sharif, pointing out that 50 billion trade deficit in the country. He went on to say that inflation was imported and now the common citizen was suffering.

The development budget was cut down after deal with the IMF, so how the people could get better opportunities, he stated.

“The best projects of electricity and others, for instance, 5000MW project, were introduced in the country during our government,” said Shehbaz Sharif. But the PTI government was going to buy the most expensive gas, he added.