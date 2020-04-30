FM Qureshi strongly condemns Sialkot incident

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday has condemned the deplorable incident of killing Sri Lanka manager in Sialkot.



Talking to media, the minister told that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is himself monitoring the matter. We are in continuous contact with Sri Lankan officials, he added.



FM Qureshi pledged to bring the culprits to justice and hoped that the relations with Sri Lanka won’t get affected.



Earlier, the foreign minister said political leadership and Pakistani nation strongly condemn killing of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot.



In a tweet today, he offered condolence to the bereaved family, government and people of Sri Lanka. He said such acts have no place in our faith and country.