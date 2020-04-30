My heart goes out to Priyantha's wife and family: Mahinda

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday said that his country and nation is confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will keep his commitment to bring all those involved to justice.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that he was shocked to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadan.

My heart goes out to his wife and family, he added.

On the other hand, the concerned authorities on Saturday have forwarded an initial report on the incident pertaining to the killing of Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar.

According to the report, the incident was reported to the police at 11:26 am. A sticker regarding religion was placed on a machine in factory which, the manager directed to remove in the wake of foreigners’ visit, the report stated.

Allegedly, the workers didn’t act on the order due to which, the manager came forward and remove it by himself. The factory owners and administration fled the scene after lynching the Sri Lankan manager, the report mentioned.