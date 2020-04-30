Accountability court approves two-day transit remand of Agha Siraj Durrani

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Accountability court on Saturday has approved two-day transit remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond income case.



According to details, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader was produced before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court.



On December 3, 2021, NAB had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from the premises of Supreme Court (SC) and shifted him to NAB Rawalpindi office where he underwent medical checkup.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the matter and directed the speaker to surrender before the NAB and face the proceedings.



Durrani’s lawyer requested the court to grant his client bail so that he can surrender before the relevant trial court.



SC rejected the plea and directed him to first comply with the order of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and surrender before NAB, after which his case would be heard next week

“We have to proceed with the case as per the law,” Justice Bandial stated.



The court later adjourned the case till next week.



Earlier, NAB officers had raided the residence of the speaker following rejection of his bail from SHC but they failed to arrest him due to resistance from his guard.



It is pertinent to mention that the NAB had approved an inquiry against Durrani and others over various allegations of corruption in July, 2018. The speaker has been alleged of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion through illegal sources.



NAB said the assets of Agha Siraj Durrani were valued at Rs479.4 million but he showed them to be worth Rs151.6 million.