Second prime suspect in Sialkot lynching incident arrested

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The security personnel on Saturday have arrested second prime suspect who incited the mob to torture Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara to death in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy.



According to details, suspect Talha has been shifted to some unknown place for interrogation. So far, police officers have arrested over 100 people with the help of CCTV for killing the manager.



Earlier, addressing a press conference flanked by Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi and IG Punjab, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar expressed regret over the killing of Sri Lankan citizen.



Hesaid that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar ordered an investigation into the incident, adding that action will be taken against those involved in the incident.



Offering his condolences to the victim’s family, Ashrafi said that the country’s religious scholars would soon hold a joint press conference to condemn the issue. “We will also go to the Sri Lankan embassy for condolences,” he added.

The Incident

A mob in Sialkot tortured a Sri Lankan national to death and then burnt his body. The incident occurred on Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body over alleged blasphemy.



Police were sent to the area to bring the situation under control. Sialkot district police officer Umar Saeed Malik said the man was a Sri Lankan national.



"After successful talks with the angry group of protesters, traffic was resumed on the road," the police official said.