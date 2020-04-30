Raja Basharat condemned the ‘horrific mob attack’ on the Sri Lankan manager of a private factory.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Friday said the Punjab government would take strict action against the culprits allegedly involved in Sialkot incident, Dunya News reported.

Raja Basharat stated this while presiding over a meeting in connection with the Sialkot incident where the workers of private factories attacked a Sri Lankan citizen who was manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him.

Raja Basharat condemned the ‘horrific mob attack’ on the Sri Lankan manager of a private factory at Wazirabad Road in Sialkot over blasphemy allegation during which he was beaten to death.

Punjab Chief Secretary, IG Punjab and other high ranking officials were present in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot and DPO Sialkot briefed the meeting about the incident.

They informed the meeting that more than 110 culprits involved in the Sialkot incident have been arrested so far and raids were being conducted to arrest other accused.

