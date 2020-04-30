LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 8 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,286,453. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,761 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 431 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,035 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,622 in Sindh 5,858 in KP, 958 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 360 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 476,494 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 443,379 in Punjab 180,254 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,848 in Islamabad, 34,574 in Azad Kashmir 33,491 in Balochistan and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 22,165,834 coronavirus tests and 47,084 in the last 24 hours. 1,245,344 patients have recovered in the country whereas 858 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.91 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 81,076,341 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 296,563 in last 24 hours. 51,163,078 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 427,334 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 124,760,553 with 706,253 in the last 24 hours.