Professional matters pertaining to defence of the country were discussed in the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt. General Nadeem Zaki Manj called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, Dunya News reported.

The meeting between General Nadeem Raza and Lt. General Nadeem Zaki Manj with Prime Minister Imran Khan was held at the Prime Minister office in Islamabad.

According to sources, matters pertaining to defence of the country and professional preparedness of Pakistan armed forces were discussed during the meeting.

