KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has intensified its contacts with other political parties against the passage of Sindh Local Government Bill by the Sindh Assembly, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to MQM-P sources, Muttahida has invited several political parties to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) against the passage of Sindh Local Government Bill.

Sources informed that MQM-P leaders have invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to attend the APC. They further said that other political and religious parties will also be invited.

They also said that the purpose of holding APC is to protest against the passage of Sindh Local Government Bill and to take back the snatched powers of city governments in the province

